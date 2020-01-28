CHP: Lanes of Capital City Freeway shut down due to shooting investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest on Capital City Freeway shooting: All lanes reopened just after 11 p.m. Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- All northbound lanes of Capital City Freeway in the area of El Camino Avenue have been closed as officers investigate a shooting.

California Highway Patrol says it shut down a portion of Capital City Freeway Monday night after a car was shot at then abandoned on the side of the road.

Officers found the car with its lights still on and doors still open but no one was inside, according to a CHP spokesman. Shell casings were found on the road nearby.

DEVELOPING: 911 calls from drivers alert CHP to a car on the side of the Cap City Freeway that was shot at and then abandoned around 7pm. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/EtS8o9Zhm3 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 28, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: @CHP_Valley looking into a highway shooting on northbound Cap City Freeway with two possible victims who took themselves to the hospital. The highway is shut down NB as they search a car with bullet holes and look over the lanes for casings. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3CKxB9piES — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 28, 2020

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reports two shooting victims walked into a local hospital Monday. Investigators headed to the area of Capital City Freeway and El Camino Avenue after one of the gunshot victims was picked up there before being taken to the hospital.

The two incidents have not been officially linked at this time.

CHP officials have taken over the investigation on the freeway.

This story is developing.

SR-51 northbound shut down at El Camino Avenue for a freeway shooting investigation. Unknown ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1hSSmUgUuO — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) January 28, 2020