CHP: Lanes of Capital City Freeway shut down due to shooting investigation

The latest on Capital City Freeway shooting: All lanes reopened just after 11 p.m. Monday. 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- All northbound lanes of Capital City Freeway in the area of El Camino Avenue have been closed as officers investigate a shooting.

California Highway Patrol says it shut down a portion of Capital City Freeway Monday night after a car was shot at then abandoned on the side of the road.

Officers found the car with its lights still on and doors still open but no one was inside, according to a CHP spokesman. Shell casings were found on the road nearby.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reports two shooting victims walked into a local hospital Monday. Investigators headed to the area of Capital City Freeway and El Camino Avenue after one of the gunshot victims was picked up there before being taken to the hospital.

The two incidents have not been officially linked at this time.

CHP officials have taken over the investigation on the freeway.

This story is developing.

 

