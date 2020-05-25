Large herd of goats fails in their escape from Folsom enclosure

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A large herd of goats failed in their attempt to escape from their enclosure in Folsom Sunday morning.

Folsom police say they were called to an American River Canyon neighborhood regarding a group of goats roaming the street. When they arrived, officers along with residents helped herd the goats.

The goats were safely returned to their enclosure.

We never know what kind of calls will come, but we’re always up for working with our residents to solve even the most unusual problems! Folsom Police Department