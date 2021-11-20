Large police presence, lanes blocked on Interstate 80 in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic is beginning to move again after multiple lanes of Interstate 80 in Davis were blocked because of police activity Saturday evening.
The reason for the police response is not yet known.
This is a developing story.
by: Connor MalonePosted: / Updated:
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic is beginning to move again after multiple lanes of Interstate 80 in Davis were blocked because of police activity Saturday evening.
The reason for the police response is not yet known.
This is a developing story.