Large police presence, lanes blocked on Interstate 80 in Davis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic is beginning to move again after multiple lanes of Interstate 80 in Davis were blocked because of police activity Saturday evening.

The reason for the police response is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News