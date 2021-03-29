Police: One man killed, one man injured in shooting near McClatchy Park

OAK PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting near McClatchy Park that left one man dead and another man injured on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 5th Avenue around 11:36 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene.

They also located another man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital.

Both men have not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or details of what led up to the shooting.

A heavy police presence remains in the area Monday morning as authorities continue to investigate.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.