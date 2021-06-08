Large power outage in Gilroy takes out traffic lights, emergency communications center

GILROY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large power outage in Gilroy has temporarily taken out traffic lights throughout the city and affected the emergency communications center.

Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map shows two major power outages that started around noon, impacting over 5,700 customers.

PG&E says it expects the power to turn back on around 3:30 p.m.

The utility could not say what caused the outages.

Gilroy police have asked residents to refrain from calling the department until the power comes back on unless it is an emergency.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.