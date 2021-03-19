Last day for Sacramento renters, landlords to apply for emergency aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Renters and landlords in Sacramento who need rental and utility assistance have until the end of the day Friday, March 19 to apply for aid.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency will pay for rent and/or utilities that are past due as part of a partnership with the city and county.

To find out if you are an eligible, click or tap here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order earlier this month extending local governments’ ability to halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the pandemic.

Newsom’s executive order allows local governments to extend evictions moratoriums for commercial renters until June 30, 2021.