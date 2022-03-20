SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — On the last day of winter, Mother Nature tried to go out with a bang.

Although the cloudy Sacramento Valley didn’t get any notable rain Saturday, there were light sprinkles in the foothills and a quick-moving storm brought a few inches of snow to the Sierra.

While the storm brought wet roads, the snow didn’t turn into ice on the roadways sparing drivers in the Sierra any traffic headaches.

“This is a nice change,” Sierra traveler Orn Ty told FOX40. “There were no chain controls or anything, and there was no ice.”

Ty and his Rocklin family took advantage of the storm at Boreal Ski Resort.

“The snow is coming down pretty hard. In higher elevation, it kind of hits you, it kind of hurts, but it’s at least the snow is kind of soft,” Ty said.

Many other families also went to the Sierra for the weekend.

“It’s a beautiful day out here. Fresh snow in March, can’t complain,” said Sierra traveler Jack Yell.

“it’s nice to have fresh snow,” said Sierra traveler Brian Prachet.

The latest winter storm collided with Boreal’s Subaru WinterFest.

Boreal officials said Saturday’s weather system exceeded their expectations.

“We were expecting around three inches of snow and about five have already come down today,” said Boreal senior marketing manager Tucker Norred.

It is not yet known how much of an impact the storm will have on drought-stricken California, but the late season weather is giving local travelers a reason to celebrate.

“We had something early, then nothing for a long time. Something is better,” said Sierra traveler Sam Bakken.