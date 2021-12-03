Latest fentanyl-related search warrant in Grass Valley results in 3 arrests

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The latest warrant in a series of fentanyl-related searches in Grass Valley resulted in the arrest of three people and about an ounce of fentanyl.

Police said they went to a home near Brighton and Minnie streets on Thursday and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the home, identified as 37-year-old Taylor Muendel, and 32-year-old Lindsay Gaydos, his girlfriend, were arrested, police said.

According to police, officers arrested them on suspicion of felony controlled substance violations, committing a felony while on bail and maintaining a home for controlled substance use.

The third person, identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard, was arrested and released on suspicion of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana charges.

Grass Valley police said this is the fourth fentanyl-related search warrant and probation search done by the department since November.

Those four searches have resulted in the seizure of a quarter-pound of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, high-capacity magazines and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

According to police, they also recovered 50 firearms, which were all in the possession of people with felonies.