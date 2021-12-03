Latest fentanyl-related search warrant in Grass Valley results in 3 arrests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The latest warrant in a series of fentanyl-related searches in Grass Valley resulted in the arrest of three people and about an ounce of fentanyl. 

Police said they went to a home near Brighton and Minnie streets on Thursday and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

The owner of the home, identified as 37-year-old Taylor Muendel, and 32-year-old Lindsay Gaydos, his girlfriend, were arrested, police said. 

According to police, officers arrested them on suspicion of felony controlled substance violations, committing a felony while on bail and maintaining a home for controlled substance use. 

The third person, identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard, was arrested and released on suspicion of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana charges. 

Grass Valley police said this is the fourth fentanyl-related search warrant and probation search done by the department since November. 

Those four searches have resulted in the seizure of a quarter-pound of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, high-capacity magazines and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

According to police, they also recovered 50 firearms, which were all in the possession of people with felonies. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News