Lathrop man arrested on suspicion of rape, attempted rape of minor at parties he held

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lathrop man who allegedly raped a woman at a party he held at his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, two women called them and accused 37-year-old Juan Zarco Sandoval of assaulting them. A detective with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit began to investigate and was able to obtain a $1.5 million warrant for his arrest.

Sandoval was then arrested on suspicion of rape, attempted rape of a minor and lewd/lascivious acts with a child. The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened during parties at his home on Manthey Road near Bowman Road.