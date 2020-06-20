Lathrop police arrest 18 suspects in ‘To Catch a Predator’-style sting operation

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — Lathrop police arrested 18 men during a sting operation they likened to the television show “To Catch a Predator.”

The two-week operation involved investigating and arresting suspects who were attempting to contact minors for sexual purposes, according to police.

Lathrop police said the arrests were a record for their department.

All 18 men were booked into jail and face charges such as contacting a minor with intent to commit felonies and lewd or lascivious acts with a child, according to police.

“Please keep a close eye on your children’s online interactions and teach them the danger of talking to strangers on the internet. We know these predators are out there. The numbers prove it,” the police department wrote in Friday’s release.

A 19th suspect was also arrested on a warrant during the sting operation but police say it was “not a predator arrest.”