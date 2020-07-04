Lathrop police seize hundreds of pounds of fireworks, multiple explosives in undercover operation

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — An undercover operation in Lathrop led to an arrest and the seizure of nearly 400 pounds of fireworks, as well as multiple explosive devices.

Using sites like Craigslist and OfferUp, Lathrop police say an undercover officer arranged to meet four different people in order to buy fireworks.

Three of the sellers met with the officer and were cited, according to police. They could face misdemeanor charges for trying to sell a combined 183 pounds of illegal fireworks. Police say the fireworks were seized and destroyed.

(Photo courtesy of Lathrop Police)

Police say the fourth person, 35-year-old Markus Monroe, sold the undercover officer 49 improvised explosive devices and 117 pounds of commercial-grade fireworks.

San Joaquin County’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team had to respond to the area due to the explosives, according to police.

Police say officers also found 83 additional pounds of illegal fireworks at Monroe’s home.

He has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of explosive devices and over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks.