Latino service organization urges agricultural workers to use assistance amid COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Latino service organizations fear the area’s population of agricultural workers, one of the most vulnerable populations for COVID-19 infections, are not taking advantage of programs meant to help them.

Agricultural workers are essential for providing food for the population.

Because they work closely with others in the fields and in processing plants, data has shown high infection rates and outbreaks of the coronavirus among farmworkers.

“You can’t telecommute the harvest, you have to be there picking the harvest,” said Rachel Rios, executive director of the La Familia Counseling Center.

And even after the harvest, work continues.

Seasonal workers travel to where the work is.

The shortage of housing often means crowded living conditions, with workers and families “not having the space and having people live there, from six to 10 members,” explained Juan Francisco Prieto of Farm Labor Services at the California Labor and Workforce Development.

That means self-isolation or quarantining is hard. That’s why state legislation, along with federal funds, are being used for the Healthy Harvest program.

The program helps infected agricultural workers with services like special quarantine housing, food and other support services, such as a thousand dollars a week in wage support for those who choose to work when they shouldn’t because they can’t go without a paycheck.

No matter where their seasonal work takes them, a key component is medical support.

“So, being able to connect with a health clinic that can do telehealth so that they can monitor their symptoms so they can remain healthy during their quarantine,” Rios explained.

The services are there, but the fear is that farmworkers, especially in the Latino community, don’t know about them or are hesitant to sign up.

The La Familia Counseling Center is trying to get the word out that help is available.

Sacramento City Council member Eric Guerra worked in the fields when he was young and said those workers concerned about privacy have nothing to fear.

“We don’t ask anything about their immigration status,” Guerra reassured. “We just want people to be healthy and protect their families.”

And by extension, everyone else.

“Because if they’re safe, we’ll be safe as well,” Rios said.

There is some urgency involved because there is a time limit for the expenditure of federal funds for the program. It closes at the end of the year, although there is talk of an extension because the need is so great.

The center added that if you know of anyone who might be eligible for agricultural worker COVID-19 support services, contact them at 916-452-3601.