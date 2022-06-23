RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested 17-year-old Damien Martice Hartley on suspicion of homicide.

Hartley allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting on Laurelhurst Drive near South White Rock Road.

The caller reportedly said that someone was shot multiple times and appeared to be dead. Rancho Cordova Police responded and performed live-saving measures.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he later died. What led up to the shooting is still not known.

The sheriff’s office said there are no other suspects. Hartley was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on suspicion of felony murder. According to the sheriff’s office, there is no bail.