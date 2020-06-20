Lavender Heights District undergoes some major changes as Sacramento’s nightlife returns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Signs of life are coming back to the Lavender Heights District in midtown Sacramento nearly three months after businesses were forced to close their doors due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

Badlands nightclub is one of the businesses reopening but patrons can expect things to look a little different inside.

“Normally there’s anywhere from two to three booths constantly,” said Badlands general manager Johnathan Cameron.

Cameron said he is preparing to open their doors after Badlands was forced to close back in March due to state stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 concerns.

But instead of reopening as a nightclub, which is listed in phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, Cameron said Badlands has been converted into a bar.

“So, we have to eliminate dancing, some of our traditional programming, drag shows, even down to karaoke,” he explained.

Badlands said they are still working with the city regarding when and how they can bring back drag shows.

The general manager said they are taking every necessary precaution, including adding plexiglass and hand sanitizer to keep customers safe.

Dance floors have also been converted into bar seating, allowing customers to practice social distancing while indoors.

Cameron said temperature checks will be taken for entry and masks are encouraged.

“Because we’re requiring masks, if they don’t have a mask, we have disposables,” he told FOX40.

Just outside, 20th Street between J and K streets was closed off to traffic Friday night.

The owner of LowBrau said he was working with the city as part of the Farm-to-Fork Al Fresco program, allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services and seating outside.

“We opened at 3 o’clock today. So far, so good. And you can see on the patio that people are turning out,” said Michael Hargis, the owner of LowBrau. “We expect it to be pretty crazy tonight.”

While businesses were hoping people come out to support, they were also doing their part to keep staff and customers safe while enjoying a night out on the town.

“There’s a lot of fear in the world and how do you feel comfortable and say, ‘I need my life back?’” Cameron said.

“Our biggest challenge is to keep people apart from each other and to keep people safe,” Hargis told FOX40.

Badlands will be open seven days a week. Follow their social media to get the latest updates about hours of operations.