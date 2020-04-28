Law enforcement chaplains work to provide comfort during virus uncertainty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Their mission has long been to stand along with law enforcement and counsel the public in the midst of crisis, but that role for the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy has become even more critical during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Sacramento has been on duty for 43 years. Now, they’re responding in masks, gloves and the other personal protective equipment needed to block the spread of the coronavirus.

Leaders say that doesn’t mean they can’t deliver a personal touch in a time of need.

“Even though we may not be able to touch them, hug them, hold their hands, even in their distress, we’re able to touch their hearts by being there. And the isolations and sheltering in, people have felt very alone,” Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Sacramento Executive Director Mindi Russell said. “The chaplains are there to be that eyes-on, if you will. So, even though it’s not the best condition, it is a good condition because we’re there and they know they’re not alone.”

Chaplains respond to crime scenes to help victims and help officers deal with particularly difficult situations. Now, they’re also being called out to support health care workers fighting on the front lines against COVID-19, and they’re being called by school systems trying to guide families through these uncertain times.

The chaplains have a message for everyone trying to comply with the new rules of life created by pandemic.

“For those of you who are sitting home that may be emotionally or spiritually distressed, we know these are trying times. We continue to get news reports, some saying to stay in, some saying we’re more relaxed, but we want to encourage you, please, if you’re feeling distressed in any way, give us a call,” Russell said.

The number to dial to be able to talk to someone and get that person-to-person connection if you need it is 916-857-1801.