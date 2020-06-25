Law enforcement increases patrols in response to rise in Sacramento area gang violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento region is dealing with a significant rise in gun violence that investigators believe is tied to gangs.

Bullets lining the streets only begin to paint the picture of the dramatic rise in shootings across Sacramento County.

Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 her department has responded to 43 shootings over the last month. Two were homicides.

“Many of these shootings are related to some type of a gang-on-gang war that’s going on within our region here,” explained Deterding.

Sacramento police investigated roughly 17 shootings with at least 30 victims, which is an 180% increase over the same timeframe in 2019. Nine of those shootings turned deadly.

“Rounds don’t care where they’re going, right? They are fired and go in that direction until something stops them,” said Deterding. “So, is it a threat to the community? Yes, it’s a threat to the community.”

Investigators are stepping up patrols and working to get to the bottom of who is responsible while nonprofit community groups are doing what they can to prevent more violence.

Julius Thibodeaux with Advance Peace Sacramento works to build relationships with at-risk youth and help gang members turn their lives around through resources and mediation.

“I think there’s a feeling of helplessness,” explained Thibodeaux. “We wait to see the right thing happen and when that doesn’t happen, it just feels like I have to take matters into your own hands and that’s what you’re seeing.”

Thibodeaux said he sees the recent rise in violence as a direct result of the unrest in our world today due to the novel coronavirus and police shootings.

“We have an opportunity to make a historical impact on the world,” said Thibodeaux. “This is a moment that we need to seize and we’re not going to seize it by going at each other.”

The sheriff’s office noted that the violence spiked right around the same time as the stay-at-home orders were lifted and said the financial and social hardships of COVID-19 may be playing a role.