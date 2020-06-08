Law enforcement leaders react to calls for defunding police departments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Minneapolis City Council seems ready to defund its police department after the death of George Floyd and a long history of missteps leading up to it.

Failed attempts at reform have apparently led a majority of the city council to favor dissolving the police department to be replaced with a different model of policing. What that will be is unclear.

It has been one of the goals of the many independent chapters of Black Lives Matter, including the one in Sacramento.

“I feel it needs to happen,” said Black Lives Matter Sacramento founding member Tanya Faison.

While it may seem far-fetched to some, the mayors of San Francisco and Los Angeles have announced plans to cut police budgets, putting the money into community programs instead.

Black Lives Matter supports those efforts.

“It just means that our taxpayer dollars aren’t going to be paying for these officers to criminalize us and beat us and shoot things at us,” Faison told FOX40.

“I think it’s a horrible idea for a multitude of reasons,” said former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness.

McGinness said Floyd’s killing was a terrible incident but, in the end, there needs to be officers on the street to do proactive policing to head off crimes.

In addition, history has proven that active, violent situations that endanger citizens require a response from officers.

“Look at school shootings, church shootings, things of this nature where you have to have every resource that’s possibly available to overcome that level of violence,” McGinness said.

Sacramento’s police chief said reducing officers on the street will be felt by a department that gets 1,800 calls from residents a day.

“If there are less officers to handle that, they won’t get help in a timely manner or they won’t get help at all,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

While defunding police departments does not mean getting rid of them altogether, it does mean reallocating resources to make them work better.

Chief Hahn said while he does believe police officers serve a vital role in the community, he also believes defunding certain functions of the department and assigning them to different agencies is a conversation that is worth having for city leaders.

He also said his officers should not be handling mental health or homeless calls.

“Instead of having officers respond, in many cases, it would be much better to have someone else respond,” Hahn told FOX40.

Black Lives Matter said the status quo is not acceptable, even if it means incremental changes.

“Any type of reform that does happen it needs to be moved into the direction of community and not into more policing,” Faison said.