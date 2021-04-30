Law enforcement searching for 3 children taken by their mother in Hollister, last seen in Lathrop

(KTXL) — Officials are searching for three children after their mother took them Friday morning during an unsupervised visit in Hollister.

The California Highway Patrol says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 5-year-old Avygail Cortez, 7-year-old Raphael Cortez and 8-year-old Laylah Cortez.

Their mother, 34-year-old Joanna Gomez, allegedly took them in Hollister around 11:10 a.m. They were last seen in Lathrop in the area of 5th Street and East Louise Avenue, according to the CHP.

Gomez was seen driving a 2006 green Honda Pilot with California license plate 5SLL442.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

All three children have brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts should call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.