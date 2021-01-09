Lawmakers from across the state attend in-person conference on how to reopen California businesses

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. (KTXL) – Lawmakers who are against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have converged on the small town of Rancho Murieta for the ReOpen Cal Now conference.

“Something’s got to give. Need to take a different path,” said Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost, one of three organizers of the event.

Inside of a barn at an equestrian facility with tables spread out and participants wearing masks, except for when they were eating, Frost said the conference is to learn everything about COVID-19 and the impact the lockdown is having on communities across the state.

“We should be turning over every rock to figure out how to open this up,” she explained.

Frost said the regional stay-at-home order isn’t working because the business community is being punished for the spread of the virus when private gatherings are the issue.

Frost claimed she is having a tough time getting information on where the virus is spreading.

“I asked for COVID by business class so I can understand which businesses are spreading the COVID the most and which are the least,” she told FOX40. “Are there ways that we can open up most of the businesses?”

Frost’s fellow host, Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, said the three-day event, which features panels with medical professionals and law enforcement, is a learning experience.

He said he just hopes states gave a little bit more local control over decision-making.

“Have a little faith in the local leaders,” he said.

In the conservative-leaning town southeast of Sacramento, not everyone is happy to see lawmakers.

“It just doesn’t seem safe,” said resident Rian Long.

Long said he has lived in Rancho Murieta his entire life. He believes holding this conference in person isn’t smart.

“Rancho Murieta is a much older community, and that makes us much more susceptible to being infected and being killed by this virus,” he told FOX40. “Having a large gathering in a community like this, it hurts me. I don’t want that to happen to me and I don’t want to my parents.”

Frost said they are following every safety guideline in the book.

“It’s about information gathering. It’s about us doing our job,” she explained. “Not sitting back and being told to go home.”

While the conference is scheduled to wrap Sunday, Hewitt and Frost will both be attending a protest scheduled for Saturday at the State Capitol.