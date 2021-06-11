Lawsuit accuses Ron Burkle of fraud, breach of contract in proposed MLS stadium

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ron Burkle, who was a lead investor in Sac Republic’s bid to obtain an MLS franchise, is a defendant in a complaint filed Friday at the Superior Court in Sacramento.

The lawsuit, filed by Icon Venue Group, LLC, alleges a breach of contract and fraud. They are seeking damages of at least 2.4 million, which they say is owed to them for work done on the stadium project.

Burkle was also part of a project planning to build a stadium at the rail yards before he parted ways back in February.

The complaint lists Burkle, his company Yucaipa Companies LLC, Matt Alvarez and Soccer Stadium LLC as defendants.

A spokesman for Burkle told FOX40 they can not comment as it is a lawsuit.