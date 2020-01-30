Lawsuit claims Christian Brothers High School fired principal as retaliation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A lawsuit filed by the fired Sacramento Christian Brothers High School principal claims his dismissal was an act of retaliation.

“People stood before me so I can stand now,” Chris Orr told FOX40. “And if I don’t, what am I doing for the future.”

According to Orr, the firing was in part retaliation for his pushback against discriminatory talk that took place during tuition assistance meetings by members deciding the awards.

“I’m not doing this to hurt Christian Brothers. I want Christian Brothers to get better,” said Orr.

And better, Orr said, would mean transparency, accountability and an end to the racial bias.

The lawsuit also claims school president and CEO Lorcan Barnes blocked Orr’s plan to partner with minority groups and fired the school’s first African American assistant principal, who Orr hired. It goes on to say the firing was without cause and unchecked by the board.

“It’s sad. This was not my intention when I came to Christian Brothers High School,” said Orr. “I had such a vision and a connection with faculty and with different folks there, especially the young people.”

In his filing, Orr states white students were often fully funded while undocumented parents and students of color were lowballed. It also states those students were discussed and placed into a ‘Go F--- Yourself’ group.

“I’m recognizing that we are low because Barnes looked the kid up on Zillow and found out where they lived. And doesn’t like the car that they drive or indicates something’s wrong with their parent’s sexual preference,” said Orr.

Christian Brothers released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

[scribd id=444856691 key=key-YV3c0LpKINc0BRIqlUMM mode=scroll]