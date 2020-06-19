Lawsuit filed over projectiles fired during protests in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An attorney has filed a federal class action complaint on behalf of four people who were injured by projectiles during recent protests in Sacramento.

A release sent out Thursday says the complaint was filed against the city of Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and the officers who fired the projectiles at the four complainants, leading to serious injuries.

It calls for ending the use of projectiles by police officers.

Thongxy Phansopha, Joshua Ruiz, Daniel Garza and Elisabeth Crouchley have been represented by Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin.

“This gross use of excessive force against protesters is an escalation of police violence which shows a decision was made at the highest levels to employ dangerous projectiles in an attempt to discourage protesters from exercising their constitutional rights to demonstrate,” Merin said in the release.

Phansopha, who was delivering food and water to demonstrators, was hit at close range by six projectiles, causing them to have to undergo brain surgeries, according to the release.

The following day, the release says Ruiz suffered a lacerated liver and multiple other injuries when he was hit by projectiles near Capitol Avenue and L Street during a demonstration. Crouchley was also wounded by officers’ projectiles on May 31 as she ran from police with her hands in the air.

Garza said he was wearing a fluorescent green hat to identify himself as a National Lawyers Guild Legal observer when he was shot in the forehead at point-blank range.

“I expect a wayward, stray pepper ball. I expect maybe a ricochet,” Garza told FOX40. “But to have an officer intentionally point a high-velocity rifle at my face at short range while I’m wearing this hat and shoot me in the face, I don’t expect that.”