Lawsuit: Man died after guard knelt on his neck in Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Sacramento and dozens of other defendants alleges a man found trespassing inside the Golden 1 Center last year died after he was “unreasonably restrained by the combined efforts of three private security guards and three Sacramento Police Department officers.”

According to the lawsuit, Mario Matthews was handcuffed and held face down on a concrete floor for 20 minutes. The suit also alleges a private security guard working at the arena knelt on Matthews’ neck for four minutes.

Investigators said Matthews appeared to be under the influence.

Matthews entered the arena in the early morning hours of July 2. A surveillance camera pointed at the court shows Matthews make his way down to center court and lie down. He gets up again and runs into a tunnel as security approaches.

He was tackled and restrained in an access tunnel next to the court.

He died two days later.

The city, arena operator Downtown Arena LLC, Downtown Commons owner JMA Ventures and dozens of individuals who are either security personnel, police officers, employees, agents or contractors are listed as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Matthews’ parents.

A city spokesman said the city is evaluating the lawsuit and “the appropriate next steps.”

See the lawsuit in its entirety below: