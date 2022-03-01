SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Local children who dream of flying recently received a lasting lesson high above the Northern California sky.

It’s all a part of a special training program by the Matthew Axelson Naval Sea Cadets for kids 10 to 18 in Yuba and Sutter counties.

“They’re out here learning discipline. They’re learning coordination. They’re learning science; they’re learning math. They’re learning to work together. They’re learning at the same time to be individuals so that they can bring the group up, and they can learn that they can do something that they’ve never done before,” said pilot Fred Young.

Children in the program also learned all about airplanes and how they fly.

FOX40 went along as the cadets got a chance over the weekend to see the world’s smallest mountain range from a unique point of view.