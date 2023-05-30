(KTXL) — Sweet, creamy goodness is coming to 2455 Iron Point Rd.

Leatherby’s Family Creamery has announced in a social media post that it has officially opened a new store in Folsom.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the community, and so thankful for everyone who came to our soft opening,” the company said. “Normal business hours will be the usual from here on out. We look forward to making memories with you at our new Folsom location! Time for some ice cream!”

The Folsom location will be Leatherby’s fifth in the Sacramento area.

Its other locations include Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Lincoln, and Sacramento.

Leatherby’s menu ranges from decadent sundaes and creative ice cream-based concoctions to sandwiches, hot dogs and salads.

The company has been serving the Sacramento community since 1982.

On its official website, Leatherby’s writes, “To us, the ice cream parlor is our home away from home. It has allowed us to enjoy what is most important in life…family and friends…and serving others.”