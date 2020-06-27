Legal observer to call for arrest, prosecution of officer he says shot him in the face during protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Lawyers Guild member who was shot in the face with a projectile during protests in Sacramento plans to ask for the arrest and prosecution of the officer or officers responsible.

On May 30, NLG member Danny Garza served as a legal observer at the protests near J and 21st streets.

Wearing identifying gear, like a neon green hat, Garza said he was there not to protest but to act as a witness in case any protesters’ rights were violated.

Police began to shoot projectiles into the crowd at the intersection and that’s when Garza was struck.

“I expect a wayward, stray pepper ball. I expect maybe a ricochet,” Garza said during an interview with FOX40. “But to have an officer intentionally point a high-velocity rifle at my face at short range while I’m wearing this hat and shoot me in the face, I don’t expect that.”

He suffered from from extensive bruising and a concussion.

Garza acknowledged reports of protesters throwing rocks and bricks at officers but said he was not involved in that.

The announcement will be made through a Zoom news conference Monday at 9 a.m.

It is Mr. Garza’s wish and intent that criminal charges be sought and responsible parties be prosecuted in criminal court to the fullest extent of the law. Mark Merin Law Office

Garza is also part of a four-person federal class action complaint that has been filed against the city of Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and the officers who fired projectiles at the four complainants during protests. They are calling for ending the use of projectiles by police officers.