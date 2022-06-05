SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several California officials announced legislation to enhance sentences for violent crimes that target schools and places of worship Thursday.

Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton), Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Senate Bill 699 which creates two sentence enhancements for specified felonies attempted or committed at schools or houses of worship.

According to a press release from Sen. Eggman, the bill states there would be a 2-4 year enhancement for the commission, or attempted commission of the various felonies at a school or house of worship, including: manslaughter, mayhem, kidnapping, robbery, carjacking, and rape. There would be a 10 year enhancement for the commission, or attempted commission, of murder at a school or house of worship.

The bill would establish the Alycia “LaLa” Reynaga Act, named after the 15 year-old student who was killed by an intruder on campus at Stagg High School in Stockton. The bill also comes after the mass shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods that killed one person and wounded five others.

“Violence towards children, students, and worshipers is nothing short of heinous. As leaders, we must act swiftly and courageously to protect our communities and correct these injustices. I am committed to strengthening our public safety laws. We owe this to ‘LaLa’ and others affected by violence in order to ensure justice is served and to keep us safe.” Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua