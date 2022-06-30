CALFIORNIA (KTXL) — On June 15, Lego announced that a Lego Ideas campaign to create a Lego version of CAL FIRE’s Firehawk has reached the needed 10,000 votes to advance to the review process.

The design was created by German Lego builder Adrien Pecquet over two years ago.

“I wanted to create a set to honor the bravery and devotion of the firefighters in California,” Pecquet wrote on the projects campaign page.

The review board is made up of designers, product managers and other team members, according to Lego.

“We’ll build concept models and determine if the concept meets our high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product,” Lego wrote in an update on the projects page. “This includes factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand. Every potential LEGO product goes through a process like this and must meet the same standards.”

Lego said that the project will begin review in September.

“I think it is an honor that the public recognizes the lengths that CAL FIRE goes to keep everyone safe,” CAL FIRE Battalion Chief of communication Issac Sanchez said in a previous FOX40 report.

The set will contain two pilots, two firefighters, the S-70i Firehawk helicopter and will consist of 3,000 pieces, according to the campaign page.

According to CAL FIRE, they have been using 12 Firehawks since 2019.

The crew consists of one pilot, two Helitack Captains, an operations supervisor and up to nine personnel, according to CAL FIRE. It also has a payload of 1,000 gallons of water/foam with pilot-controlled drop volumes.