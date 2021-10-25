Less rain expected Monday after record-breaking rainfall over the weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After record-breaking rainfall Sunday in Sacramento, more rain is expected Monday morning.

The all-time one-day rainfall record for the Sacramento, set in 1880, was broken Sunday after 5.44 inches of rain was recorded in downtown Sacramento.

Here are the massive rain totals from Sunday. It's rained an additional .25-1.5" of rain in the Valley and Foothills since midnight. pic.twitter.com/mL3bdEpBsC — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 25, 2021

All-time one-day rainfall records were also broken at Sacramento Executive Airport and Blue Canyon, with 5.41 and 10.40 inches recorded respectively.

Before this weekend, Sacramento had only recorded 4.89 inches of rain in all of 2021.

Over the course of just 24 hrs, Sac Exec Ap received 81.9% of the total precip from the entire 2020 – 2021 water year! Here is a look at some comparisons. Rain is still falling, so stay tuned for updates on the storm total precip amounts from this #AtmosphericRiver #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/HpjMEfeWyb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021

The rain, which is the result of a bomb cyclone, prompted warnings from the National Weather Service that roadways and small streams could experience flooding.

NWS also extended its Flood Advisory until noon Monday.

A severe weather warning has been issued in the outlined area. pic.twitter.com/IMsMMzGDWw — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 25, 2021

The Sacramento Valley is expected to be mostly dry by 10 a.m., with rain moving east and shifting south. The San Joaquin Valley will likely see the most rain Monday.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with small hail, heavy downpours and lightning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for areas above 6,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday, but it will be nothing like the past week’s rain. Many areas will remain dry.

By Wednesday, the highs should reach 70 degrees with no rain forecasted.