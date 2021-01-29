Let Them Play movement named in Southern California lawsuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second time in two weeks, parents, coaches and student-athletes held separate rallies up and down California Friday evening in hopes of changing the governor’s mind when it comes to allowing kids to return to high school sports.

The Let Them Play movement was also named in a lawsuit filed late Thursday in San Diego County that would require the state and county to remove restrictions on high school sports competitions.

“Two weeks ago, we didn’t know if the governor knew we existed. Now, we’ve talked to him,” said plaintiff and high school coach Marlon Gardinera at a rally in Modesto. “Two weeks ago, we didn’t know if our data was being presented. Now, we know it’s there and now we are taking one more step to advance this cause.”

There was guarded optimism at the rally in Modesto that the movement has been gaining traction.

“It feels very empowering,” said Dylen Ballard from Beyer High School. “I think it makes me feel less alone to know that there are other student-athletes that want to get back out there. It, again, enforces that community that we have.”

More than the rallies, the lawsuit might just be the turning point in the movement’s attempt to bring back high school sports.

“I think that’s the most important part of this lawsuit,” said attorney Rich Watts. “If you read the text of the lawsuit, it refers to the fact that the science is there, the data is there. And it’s time now for the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health to step up and look at the science that’s been presented to them, and make rational decisions based on that science.”

“Why are we being treated different than other groups of people for the exact same activities? So, we’re really looking for answers,” Gardinera said. “And in addition to looking for answers to that question and/or equal treatment, if there is a reason we’re being treated differently, what is that? What does their data say?”

The lawsuit calls for “immediate” relief and to remove restrictions for high school sports at both the state and county levels.

Their hope is to have a hearing next week and a preliminary judgement soon after.

“We want to show the governor and everyone else that we’re serious about this. This is our kids, we’re fighting for our kids’ very existence and their livelihoods and their futures in college,” Watts said. “This is about the kids and families that have evaluated the science. They’ve made the decision that this is safe, like scientists have, and they want to go forward.”

Earlier this week, the California Interscholastic Federation’s Sac-Joaquin Section notified its nearly 200 high schools of its updated sports calendar for the remainder of the school year. It is, essentially, leaving it up to the individual league’s as to which sports they will play based on the reopening tier it is in at the time.

All sports will, effectively, have from Feb. 1 through June 12 to play as many games as they can get in, with the exception of football, which has to end its season by April 17.

