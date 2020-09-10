‘Let’s get out of here’: Willow Fire forces thousands to evacuate Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people were evacuated in Yuba County Wednesday morning after the Willow Fire sparked near Collins Lake overnight.

“It looked like it was coming from the north and it was just crazy. It was just glowing all night, and we finally said, ‘OK, let’s get out of here,’” Carlos Sornberger said.

Sornberger was forced out of his home before dawn as the Willow Fire closed in on Brownsville.

“They came through, ‘Woo, woo,’ and just came through and told everybody, ‘Go!’” Sornberger told FOX40.

Many people living in this rural area of Yuba County had to evacuate in the dark because their power had been shut off by Pacific Gas and Electric due to strong winds and high fire danger.

Sornberger questioned what sparked the flames.

“I mean, how did this fire start? It was raining ash yesterday and we have those pine needles. They were coming down, none of them were hot,” Sornberger said. “Why this fire started, I don’t know.”

Cal Fire crews brought resources on the ground and overhead to try to knock down the flames as quickly as possible and ease the anxiety of thousands — all wondering the same question.

“Is my house saved?” Sornberger asked.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Evacuees can take pets and livestock there and get access to resources like hotel vouchers and food.