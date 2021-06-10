LGBT advocate discusses importance of respecting pronouns, names preferences

June is celebrated as Pride Month, but many people are not celebrating after an explosive situation in Virginia that may impact how transgender children are viewed and treated nationwide.

A physical education teacher for Loudon County Public Schools just had his position re-instated by a judge after being tossed from his classes and campus. Byron Tanner Cross had spoken out against a draft board proposal requiring teachers to call transgender students by the names and pronouns they choose due to his personal religious beliefs.

Judge James Plowman Jr. claimed that the district’s decision violated that teacher’s First Amendment rights.

Alexis Sanchez, the director of advocacy and training at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the potential widespread impact.