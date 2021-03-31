Library Galleria overnight center for unhoused residents closes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tsakopoulos Library Galleria overnight center in downtown Sacramento will close Wednesday, according to Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

The center opened following a major storm that advocates say led to the deaths of at least six people who were living on the streets.

The closure isn’t due to a lack of funding, Valenzuela said in a tweet.

We have prevented the Library from reopening for services and community programs to help residents, students and workers. I really want to thank the Library, particularly Rivkah Sass, for their amazing work! Katie Valenzuela, Sacramento City Councilmember

Valenzuela directed guests to the Safe Ground center underneath the WX Freeway, between 6th and 8th streets.

She also said the council is working on opening new sites in the future.