Life coach, recovering addict gives advice to help those struggling with addiction during the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The numbers of drug-related deaths since the pandemic took hold continue to rise.

Adam Jablin has been sober for 14 years, recovering from substance abuse that started with alcohol and graduated to prescription drugs.

“Oxycontin, Percocet, Darvocet, and I was one of those high functioning alcoholics and addicts. I didn’t even know I had a problem,” Jablin explained.

Jablin is now a life coach, speaker and award-winning author who wrote about his struggle with substance abuse.

He told FOX40 he’s alarmed at the rising number of suicides and opioid deaths since the pandemic began.

Forty states are reporting an increase in opioid-related deaths.

“Between worry, anxiety, boredom, confusion, being stuck in, who wouldn’t want a little relief?” Jablin asked.

The fear is that trend will continue after the pandemic subsides.

“When the pandemic is over it’s not like everybody gets their job back,” Jablin said.

He said the signs of addiction are visible, even on Zoom calls.

“Weight loss, puffiness in the face, redness in the face, mood changes, irritability exhaustion or euphoria, up too much,” Jablin said.

Experts said substance abusers sometimes turn their Zoom cameras off to hide the effects.

Jablin said he couldn’t kick his habit by himself and it often takes substance abuse counselors along with intervention from friends and loved ones, without being confrontational.

“The person you’re worried about should be told how much you miss them, how much you care for them, how much, when they weren’t doing this drinking and drugging and doing this behavior, how much you enjoyed their company,” Jablin explained. “I’ve learned how to live a beautiful life one day at a time.”