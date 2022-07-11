SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District wants residents to know it has a life jacket loan program for both children and adults.

“Chances are, that spending a few extra minutes visiting one of our Fire District Stations or other participating locations will ensure that you and your family will have a safe and joyful water experience this summer season,” Metro Fire said.

To get a life jacket on loan, Metro Fire listed seven stations where someone can pick one up.

Station 3 7950 California Ave, Fair Oaks

Station 61 10595 Folsom Bl, Rancho Cordova

Station 32 8890 Roediger Ln, Fair Oaks

Station 63 12395 Folsom Bl, Rancho Cordova

Station 110 1432 Eastern Av, Sacramento

Station 65 11201 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova

Station 59 7210 Murieta Dr, Rancho Murieta

Life jackets should be U.S. Coast Guard approved and geared toward whichever water activity you will be participating in for the day.

It’s also important they fit properly as one that is too big could be dangerous if it pushes into your face. If the life jacket is too small, it will not serve its purpose as it won’t be able to keep you floating.

With a life jacket, those who go out into the water can protect themselves from problems that might not even be noticeable. Such as, the depth of the water can suddenly drop-off and become deeper than expected.

“Sometimes they don’t even know how to swim and they’re not wearing their life jacket. And it just presents a hazard, not only to themselves but then potentially the people that are on the shores or bystanders that are trying to help effect the rescue right then and there to pull the person out. You’re putting that person’s life in jeopardy as well,” Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said in March.

And if it’s not a sudden drop-off, underneath the surface of the water there could be a separate current that has the ability to sweep people under.

“These waters can have bi-directional flows. So, what might look like a current going this way on the surface, there could be another current underneath that potentially could sweep people under,” Wilbourn said.