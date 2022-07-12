SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It happens 100,000 times a year in America, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention — a pregnancy developing outside the uterus.

It’s called an ectopic pregnancy.

And it’s just the kind of crisis at the heart of the latest moves by the Biden administration when it comes to abortion rights in the wake of this June’s Supreme Court decision on ‘Roe v. Wade.’

California’s former attorney general, Xavier Becerra — who now leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — told all hospitals Monday that when a mother’s life is at risk an abortion should be performed regardless of what their state’s new stance is on the procedure.

The move is a reminder about the existing obligations medical facilities have under EMTALA — the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Constitutional law professor at the Mc George School of Law Leslie Jacobs joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on FOX40 News at 11 to explain the delicate dance this reminder sets up between state and federal authority.