Light snow leads to slick roads, chain controls in the Sierra

(KTXL) — Tuesday started off with some light snow in the Sierra, leading to slick roads and chain controls in the higher elevations.

A relatively weak area of low pressure dropped down into southern Nevada, allowing for flakes to fly in the mountains.

Quick, look! It's snow in the Sierra! pic.twitter.com/24Ix7KYarK — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 15, 2022

It won’t be much, and it won’t be around for long. FOX40’s weather team expects a coating of up to around 3 inches of snow above 4,000 feet in elevation.

There is some snow on the way tonight into tomorrow morning in the Sierra. It's not much, but finally something. pic.twitter.com/sBy8rZNJWE — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 14, 2022

Caltrans’ map showed chain controls starting on eastbound Interstate 80 at Kingvale and westbound I-80 at Rainbow Road. Chains are also required in the area of Twin Bridges on Highway 50 and Peddler Vista on Highway 88. In all cases, chains were required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive.

On a camera positioned near Kingvale on I-80, big rigs were lined up on the side of wet roadway.

The snow will die out around Tahoe Tuesday afternoon as it shifts farther south.