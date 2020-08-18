Lightning fires continue to prompt evacuations in multiple counties northwest of Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to battle the SCU Lightning Complex, a collection of at least 20 fires that have affected at least five counties in the region northwest of Patterson.

By Tuesday afternoon, at least 25,000 acres had burned. The sky above Patterson was still very hazy, making it hard to breathe and see in the area.

Hotspots still lingered throughout Del Puerto Canyon after a fire sparked 4 a.m. Sunday, affecting San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

“I feel sorry for the people that are out there. I hear they’re being evacuated now. It’s terrible,” Newman resident Susan Wells told FOX40.

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for Frank Raines Park to Mines Road, Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road, Welch Creek Road, Marsh Creek Road round valley to Morgan Territory, all of Morgan Territory and March Creek mobile home park. Kilkare and Mill Creek roads are under warnings.

In Stanislaus County, families said they’ve come to expect this reality almost every summer.

“Every year we have fires; this isn’t the first fire up in this area,” Wells said.

But dealing with each and every fire and the evacuations that come with it they said is always surreal.

“I feel bad for all the families that have to evacuate and stuff. That’s terrible,” said Patterson resident Aaron Hernandez.

Cal Fire spokesman Jake Miller told FOX40 over the phone that the steep hills and the current heat advisory impacting California are posing a challenge to fire crews.

“Just makes it very difficult for crews to work out there just because of the heat and also it’s very conducive to fire behavior,” Miller explained.

Miller said firefighters train and are prepared for these conditions and are working to get the upper hand.

“Getting the crews a lot of fluid and making sure that they’re rested overnight,” Miller said.

As the haze and smoke continue to make its way into neighborhoods, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District advises families to remain inside, especially as temperatures continue to rise above 100 degrees.

“Miserable. It makes it totally miserable,” Wells said.

There was an evacuation center that was set up but a Stanislaus County official told FOX40 that no one used it Monday night. The official said that if there are families who may need shelter, the county will reopen a site.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.