Lights, camera, action: Auburn gets into showbiz

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — When you think of Auburn, flashy cameras and set props probably don’t come to mind, but a local production company said it is looking to change that.

Step aside, Tinseltown. Innervoice Media hopes people think of Auburn when it comes to full-blown productions.

Company partner Doug Stanley said he’s an Emmy Award-winning producer backed by decades of cinematography work. His job has taken him all over, but he said nothing beats his hometown of Auburn.

“No matter where I go in the world working on film and television, I always come home to this place because I love it,” Stanley told FOX40.

Jai Hanes, the operations manager for Innervoice Media, said January was the company’s soft opening.

The hope is to put themselves and Auburn on the map, Hanes said.

“It’s great. Auburn, like a lot of places in this area, is untapped,” he added. “Great scenery, community support has been awesome. So some nice place to shoot can almost look like anywhere in the USA.”

And if nothing else, they’re certainly catching the attention of locals.

Stephen Pettigrew told FOX40 he’s seen productions from time to time over the years and hopes more filming in the area could shed a light on his town.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful town,” Pettigrew said.

The Auburn Police Department also informed locals that crews would be working with prop guns and firearms, but no noise would be made.