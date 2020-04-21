Limited supply of hydroxychloroquine ‘very precious’ for those who rely on it

(KTXL) — President Donald Trump had been touting a malaria drug as the potential cure for COVID-19, although he has cut back on those claims over the last week.

Some patients who live with autoimmune diseases say because of the sudden popularity of the medication, they are now having trouble filling their prescriptions.

Aimee Blou said simple tasks have become an ordeal but she said the pain she is going through now because of her lupus pales in comparison to what she has lived through.

“It’s basically my lifeline,” Blou told FOX40. “It’s the only thing that I can take I can take that will keep my flares at bay enough to keep me out of the hospital.”

Blou said she is able to semi-function because of her prescription of hydroxychloroquine, also known as plaquenil.

“We need it. We need it for everyday survival,” she said.

But she said after the president and other media touted the drug as a potential COVID-19 cure, she could not get a full refill from her Stockton pharmacist.

“And they said, ‘It’s already on backorder,’” Blou said. “I normally take 400 milligrams a day but I am now down to 100 milligrams a day.”

“There was a lot of, to be honest with you, major shortages and mainly due to the fact that there was prescriptions that were coming in left and right,” said Dr. Ken Thai, the president of the California Pharmacists Association.

Dr. Thai stresses the drug should only be prescribed to patients who have autoimmune diseases.

“Make sure to safeguard that supply of medication, which is very precious right now,” he said.

Doctors say what is needed now are peer-reviewed, controlled studies and controlled trials to ensure that the drug will actually help ward off COVID-19.

“There’s just not enough data available to us to really say for sure whether it works or it doesn’t work,” Dr. Thai said.

“There’s evidence but the question is it quality evidence that you would really base treatment on?” said Community Medical Centers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Benjamin Morrison.

Dr. Morrison said there are also effects to consider.

“There are some cardiac issues that can develop,” he explained.

Blou said as long as she takes her daily prescription, she can brush her own hair, open her own doors and live her life.

“If I don’t have my plaquenil, I will be in the hospital,” she told FOX40.

Dr. Thai also reminded the public to turn to trusted sources, such as the California Pharmacists Association, when it comes to medication.