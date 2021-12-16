Lincoln brothers accused of killing man whose body was found in embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Lincoln brothers were arrested and booked into jail Tuesday after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Olsen, 61, and Carl Olsen, 59, face murder charges and have been booked into the Yuba County Jail without bail.

Their arrests come after the discovery of a body on Spenceville Road, near the Spenceville Wildlife Area, the morning of Nov. 26.

The sheriff’s office said the body had visible injuries.

A week later, Yuba County investigators said they were investigating the death as a homicide and identified the body as belonging to 60-year-old Robert Mendoza.

On Dec. 2, investigators and deputies from Yuba and Placer counties served a search warrant at Mendoza’s home on Hungry Hollow Road. That’s when the sheriff’s office said it learned the brothers had ties to the property and Mendoza’s death.

Carl Olsen was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. A SWAT team joined deputies as they served another search warrant at Mendoza’s home, where they arrested Eric Olsen.

The sheriff’s office did not say how Mendoza was killed.

Investigators have asked anyone with more information about the homicide to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777 or the anonymous tipline at 530-749-5181.