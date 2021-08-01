Lincoln firefighter association spotlights crew shortage while responding to house fire

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of firefighters who serve the city of Lincoln shared Sunday morning that limited staffing puts them at a “disadvantage” when responding to fire calls compared to neighboring cities.

The Lincoln Professional Firefighter Association posted on Facebook Sunday morning that they were dispatched to a single-story house fire that began with a fence burning in Lincoln Crossings at around 2:30 a.m.

A two-person crew engine responded to the blaze but were only able to help the people inside escape to safety and were not able to fight the fire until a crew from the Rocklin Fire Department arrived to help.

“Occupants inside the home were unaware of the fire so a quick size up was conducted and occupants were assisted outside. Rocklin Fire was the second fire engine to arrive and units were then able to begin to extinguish the fire,” the association explained in the post.

The association explained that their other two Lincoln engines were committed to another call and they had to reach out to other fire crews for assistance.

The Placer County Fire Department and the Roseville Fire Department also responded to the house fire, and the fire was kept to the attic above the garage of the home before it was put out.

Additional damage was reported to a neighbor’s house.

“Lincoln is at a disadvantage with 2 person fire engine staffing. Surrounding communities around Lincoln including Rocklin, Loomis, Roseville, Granite Bay and Auburn all have 3 Firefighters per engine,” the association said in their post.

