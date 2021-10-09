Lincoln firefighters help Rocklin crews put out garage fire, save home

A fire burned inside a Rocklin garage and destroyed everything inside but firefighters were able to save the home on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Firefighters Association.)

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Lincoln helped Rocklin fire crews stop a garage fire in Rocklin from spreading to the main home Thursday morning.

Lincoln fire officials posted on social media that two of their engines were sent to Rocklin at 8:53 a.m.

When the first engine arrived, they were told by a Rocklin battalion chief that a fire was burning inside a three-car garage at a two-story home.

Rocklin fire crews arrived shortly after and all the firefighters worked together to knock down the blaze.

Fire officials said everything in the garage was destroyed but they were able to save the home.

No information was released on where the fire happened or how it was started.

No injuries were reported.