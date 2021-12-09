Lincoln High School on lockdown as police investigate report of firearm on campus

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lincoln High School was on lockdown Thursday as police investigated a report of a firearm on campus.

Police said they received a report of a gun in the school’s cafeteria.

Upon talking to students who were allegedly involved, officers learned someone claimed to have seen a gun.

“The school is on lockdown and students are safe as we are conducting a search,” the Lincoln Police Department said on Facebook.

Police said so far, they have not located a weapon on campus. At this point, police said the lockdown has been issued as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

