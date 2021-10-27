Lincoln High School responds to threats of violence on Snapchat

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lincoln High School officials alerted families Wednesday evening they received social media images threatening school violence Thursday morning.

Lincoln High School Principal Jen Hladun announced that two images on Snapchat were reported by students at around 5:30 p.m.

“We take all threats to our campus security very seriously,” Hladun said in her alert. “Families have contacted the Lincoln PD, as have I. We have informed our Superintendent as well.

Hladun said the school’s resource officer is actively trying to learn the origin of the images and have requested support from the Lincoln Police Department to ensure campus safety Thursday.

Families are asked to contact police at 916-645-4040 if their student has any information about where the images came from.

This story is developing.