Lincoln High School’s 3-sport athlete eager to participate in senior activities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s hard to believe that this year’s high school seniors will be graduating in less than 2 months, a lot has certainly changed over the school year for the class of 2021.

Lincoln High’s JT Willis is a 3-sport athlete that finally got to do all the things he had hoped for his senior year.

No one would ever accuse JT Willis of being lazy or not working hard.

With all high school sports resuming earlier this year, it has allowed Willis to play the sports he has grown up playing.

Which includes football, baseball, and basketball.

“Next Tuesday I’m playing in my first varsity basketball game for my senior year,” Willis said. “It has definitely been busy, just trying to work around a lot. Going to coach Bean and asking if it was ok to just practice with the offense so I can make it to the baseball game. It was for sure a lot of planning ahead.”

In a normal week, Willis routinely, goes from football practice, straight to his baseball game and in some cases, he doesn’t make it for the first pitch.

“We got there in the 5th inning and that next inning we were in the game, playing 2 innings so, that was kind of crazy,” Willis said. “I did forget my baseball cleats, so I had to wear my football cleats out there.”

And if Willis isn’t busy enough, in less than 2 months away he graduates and other senior milestones are returning, like prom.

“I had never worn a suit before, so it was pretty sweet to wear a suit. Just being able to dress up, to be with people, it was nice,” Willis said.

He also awaits a much anticipated senior trip with some of his close friends in June.

“We’re heading down to Huntington Beach for a week,” Willis said.

Willis has a lot to look forward to and also, a lot to be grateful for.

“It’s been nice. It’s making it seem more like more of a, ok, we’re seniors now,” Willis said.