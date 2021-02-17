Lincoln man accused of sexual battery after claiming to be victim of racially-motivated attacked

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police say a Lincoln man is suspected of sexually assaulting someone hours before he claimed he was injured in a racially-motived attack that simply turned out to be a fall.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 25-year-old Romey Kang and a citation for sexual battery was issued Wednesday by Folsom police.

On Jan. 9 around 1:18 a.m., police say a wounded Kang called 911 and later told officers he was walking in the area of Scott and Canal streets when he was attacked and robbed. At the time, he described only one suspect.

Kang, who had injuries to his jaw and mouth, later told officers he had trouble remembering what had happened and had been drinking earlier that night, according to Folsom police. His story changed and he told police a group of men wounded him in a racially-motivated attack.

A report published by the Folsom Telegraph says Kang launched a GoFundMe page and posted photographs of himself in a hospital bed with a swollen lip. He described the false attack and raised more than $20,000 before the fundraiser was taken down.

Following an investigation, police report they tracked down surveillance footage that showed there was no attack and no violent group. Instead, Kang had fallen and hurt himself.

In a release sent Wednesday, Folsom police say a witness contacted them saying they had seen Kang sexually assault someone on the patio of a Sutter Street business the night of Jan. 9. Police say they learned the assault had happened hours prior to Kang’s 911 call.

The victim later told police she was unconscious during the assault.

Police are still investigating the alleged sexual assault and are asking witnesses to come forward. Those with more information should email Detective Mendenhall at bmendenhall@folsom.ca.us.