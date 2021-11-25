Lincoln man dies after motorcycle crashes into signpost along I-80

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man lost control of his motorcycle while riding with a group on Thanksgiving morning and died after crashing into a sign.

The California Highway Patrol said the group was riding east on Interstate 80 in Roseville when one of the motorcyclists lost control near Riverside Avenue.

The 43-year-old man swerved off the road and was ejected from his motorcycle when it crashed into a wooden signpost, the CHP said. His motorcycle came to a stop roughly 200 feet away.

Around 11:20 a.m., CHP officers found the man lying on the ground, unresponsive, the other motorcyclists by his side next to the Riverside Avenue offramp.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they are awaiting more information from the Placer County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity has not been reported.