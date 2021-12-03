Lincoln man’s death investigated as homicide after his body was found at bottom of embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A week after a man’s body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Yuba County investigators said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 60-year-old Robert Mendoza, of Lincoln.

According to sheriff’s investigators, Mendoza’s body was found after a caller reported seeing it around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, on Spenceville Road, near the Spenceville Wildlife Area.

The sheriff’s office said the body had visible injuries.

How and when Mendoza died are pending on the results of an autopsy, the sheriff’s office reported.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing and investigators could not provide any suspect information.