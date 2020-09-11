Lincoln officers help rescue wounded 350-pound bear from North Complex fire zone

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Lincoln police officers helped rescue a bear Thursday in the area of the North Complex West Zone fire.

The Lincoln Police Department says the bear had walked into a creek and was in danger.

A Fish and Wildlife warden and biologist had to tranquilize the bear to rescue it from drowning, according to police.

Photos by the Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln police say a corporal and an officer deployed to the Butte County fire, previously called the Bear Fire, helped the warden carry the 350-pound bear 100 yards through the forest to a waiting vehicle.

The condition of the bear has not been reported but a photograph posted by the police department showed its wounded paw.